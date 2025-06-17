Jerome’s Substack

A CCP Plan to Create Fake Mail-In Ballots Exposed?

President Trump Preparing to Prove Foreign Nations Participated in Stealing the 2020 election for CCP Captured Elite Joe Biden.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jun 17, 2025
3
4
Transcript

FBI Chief Kash Patel dropped documents chronicling a Chinese Communist Party plan to create several fake mail-in documents in an attempt to interfere with the 2020 elections. Dr. Jerome Corsi delves deeply into the news as well as his own research through GodsFiveStones.com on Corsi Nation.

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

