Zelenskyy Fighting Harder to Prolong the War Than to Save Lives

As US President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio have come to reluctantly realize, former entertainer and now deep state puppet and resulting multimillionaire Volodymyr Zelenskyy, could care less about the blood being spilled as long as he gets even richer off of misplaced American largesse.

Pick up Mike's new book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Almost-Insurmountable-Evil-Catholic-Plandemic/dp/B0DW4F5LH7

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:

Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1