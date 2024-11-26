Truth About the CCP's Bioweapons Research and Measures Taken to Hide It

Virologist and firsthand witness to the Chinese Communist Party's bioweapons research joins Dr. Jerome Corsi on The Truth Central to discuss in-depth the truth behind the CCP's diligent experimentations with COVID as well as other viral warfare. Dr. Yan also exposes the CCP's deceptive, and sometimes extreme, methods used to hide its bioweapons research from the rest of the world.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan is a medical doctor, Ph.D. virologist and independent coronavirus expert. She was educated at two top medical schools in China, Southern Medical University and Central South University. She was also a Post-doctoral Fellow in the School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

Because of her extensive professional network and scientific evidence, Dr. Yan has the distinction of being the only Chinese insider in the west with firsthand knowledge about the true nature of the virus as well as the CCP’s deceptive methods used to disguise their international bioweapons research.

