Putting Patients Back in Charge of Their Own Health Care, Part 2

The Make America Health Again will begin strong with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. at the helm when the Donald Trump Administration takes over the U.S. Executive Branch. Drafted to serve with his movement is Dr. David Hartsuch, who is best known for making important discoveries to fight off and cure COVID but was immediately persecuted for such revelations.

Dr. Hartsuch joins Dr. Jerome Corsi for the first of a two-part discussion to delve into some of the things the doctor will be working on while serving with RFK Jr, not the least of which would be ways to not only make America a healthier nation overall but to give the people power back when it comes to their own health care decisions.

In part 2, Dr. Hartsuch will discuss hyperbaric treatments and ways to make them more accessible to people who need them.

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:

Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Share

Our link to where to get the Marco Polo 650-Page Book on the Hunter Biden laptop & Biden family crimes free online:

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/marco-polo-publishes-650-page-book-on-hunter-biden-laptop-biden-family-crimes-