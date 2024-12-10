Persecuted for Exposing Potential COVID Vaccine Dangers

On today's The Truth Central, Dr. Jerome Corsi talks with Dr. Charles Hoffe, who is fighting for his professional life after being persecuted for merely seeking to warn people about potential health hazards stemming from the COVID vaccines. "Do no harm" is an important tenet of the Hippocratic Oath, and Dr. Hoffe has been persecuted, chastised and had his career ruined for upholding that sacred promise.

On April, 2021 Dr Charles Hoffe sent an open letter to the BC Provincial Health Officer, Dr Bonnie Henry, informing her of the injuries sustained by his own patients from the COVID vaccines, and questioning the ethics of continuing to administer a harmful vaccine.

On May, 2021, the BC College of Physicians and Surgeons issued a statement warning doctors not to question the public health narrative, and that any doctors who did so, would be investigated and possibly disciplined. Dr Hoffe continued to be a vocal advocate for patient safety, medical ethics and the Hippocratic oath.

In February, 2022, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC issued a citation against Dr Hoffe alleging that he “engaged in unprofessional conduct” and contravened the CMA Code of Ethics by raising questions with regard to vaccine injuries and early treatment.

