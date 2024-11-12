God is Continuing to Protect President Donald Trump

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò recently posted open letter to Americans detailing why Donald Trump won the 2024 Presidential election and what it means for the immediate future.

Few people know that President Trump was in peril with COVID in 2020, and God created a conduit of healing. The Lord enabled Dr. Vladamir Zelenko to develop a cure - the “Zelenko Protocol.” Dr. Zelenko was connected with Dr. Jerome Corsi, Dr. Corsi, as in a spy novel, passed HCQ and Zinc in secret to Roger Stone, who provided the lifesaving elements to President Trump. President Trump quickly and completely recovered. Thank you Lord.

We honor the memory of Dr. Zev., without whom, we may not have a President-Elect Trump.

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:

Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.comMyVitalC

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Subscribed

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268