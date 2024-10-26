The Left Wants To Steal The Elections

Dr. Corsi is a journalist, veteran journalist, author of a number of best-selling New York Times best-selling list books, and also an expert on presidential politics, also advisor to politicians.

We are talking about the presidential elections, what are the main challenges for President Trump and how wants the Left to fool the Christians into believing that Trump is in fact a puppet of the cabal, the hidden banking elite, even a candidate for being the antichrist.

If you would like to donate to help Dr. Corsi's and Andrew Paquette's efforts to seek out and expose corrupt algorithms in states' voter databases, visit https://www.godsfivestones.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:

Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.comMyVitalC

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1