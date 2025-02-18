The Hidden Evil Surrounding the Dark Alliance Between the Deep State and Deep Church

Mike McCormick joins Dr. Jerome Corsi with a new book, An Almost Insurmountable Evil: How Obama's Deep State Defiled the Catholic Church and Executed the Wuhan Plandemic, as the former Biden stenographer recounts the Obama/Biden Administration's manipulative coup of the Catholic Church, their alliance with their installed Pope Francis and how they elevated, promoted and championed pedophile former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick. Mike goes in-depth into how these four men rose to power and used their combined influence in attempts to exploit as well as puppeteer world politics.’

