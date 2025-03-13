Playback speed
DECLARATION of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

The former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States of America speaks out on the persecution of Christians and Alawites in Syria
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 13, 2025
Transcript

Ab Vigano begins his declaration: “In the past few days, violence and mass killings of Christians and Alawites in Syria have seen an unprecedented upsurge, with thousands of deaths in all regions under the control of the extremist Islamic movement Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Organization for the Liberation of the Levant), affiliated with the terrorist group al-Qaeda.”

Dr. Corsi does a deep dive into several of the related issues.

