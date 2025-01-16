Inside Hollywood’s Whitewashing of the Catholic Church Coup Against Pope Benedict

Keen observers questioned why Pop Benedict XVI really "stepped down" from his post prematurely to make room for the current Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) in 20113. While Pope Benedict was maligned by the mainstream media Pope Francis was heralded by the same MSM members as an Obama-like rockstar, bringing in a Globalist/Socialist agenda into the Roman Catholic Church. While the truth behind the scenes indicates Francis was installed through manipulation by the Obama/Biden administration while the three re-promoted known pedophile Cardinal Theodore McCarrick to international prominence. Together, they worked hard to advance the Globalist Agenda. Hollywood, however, dutifully attempted to Whitewash the controversial Pope Francis installment as a friendly and amicable transition through the Obama-led Netflix service's movie "The Two Popes."

Mike McCormick, author of THE CASE TO IMPEACH AND IMPRISOIN JOE BIDEN, and Biden's former stenographer, got to see some of what really happened up close. Mike joins Dr. Jerome Corsi on The Truth Central to talk about it.

Visit Mike McCormick's substack here:

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:

Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1