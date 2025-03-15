Playback speed
Pope Francis Physical and Spiritual Health Update

The Pope may be recovering from pneumonia, but his spiritual health continues to decline
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 15, 2025
Transcript

Dr. Jerome Corsi goes in-depth on this and a new controversy within the Catholic Church as Pope Francis recovers from his recent illness.

Recent Posts
DECLARATION of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Archbishop Vigano Was Excommunicated for Calling Out "Pope" Francis For His Many Antithetical Actions
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Pope Francis Signals He May Resign Due to Health Decline
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Hidden Evil Surrounding the Dark Alliance Between the Deep State and Deep Church
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Archbishop Vigano - Another Letter to American Catholics
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Inside Hollywood’s Whitewashing of the Catholic Church Coup Against Pope Benedict
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.