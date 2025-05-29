Jerome’s Substack

Jerome’s Substack

The Debt Crisis: Credit Default Swaps are Happening Again

Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
May 29, 2025
Credit default swaps -- derivatives trading -- which led to the 2008 crash are happening again as the U.S. government's (and consumers') debt climbs. Dr. Jerome Corsi explains the potential dangers and what needs to be done to turn the situation around on Corsi Nation.

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

© 2025 Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
