Share post
Silicon Satan Author Cregg Lund Reveals the Hidden Darkness Behind the Silicon Valley Elite

How One Software Engineering Exec Escaped the Evil Elite Empire
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 08, 2025
Transcript

While most see the Silicon Valley as a symbol of innovation and wealth, there is a murky underbelly underneath the bustle and slick buildings: the Dark World of the Silicon Valley elite. Cregg Lund, who was part of that world before leaving it behind, reveals the Lucifarianism community of rituals, power, o--gies and unspeakable acts which control all levels of the area's tech business community in his new book, Silicon Satan. The book is a fictionalized account of what Lund saw, went through and was coerced into being a part of through main characters reflective of him and his ex-girlfriend. Dr Corsi talks with Lund about the book and what's really going among the Silicon Valley's ultra-powerful.
Cregg Lund is working on a sequel and is a guest commentator on CorsiNation.com

