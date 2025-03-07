Playback speed
Silicon Satan - A Novel Based Upon Actual Events

Cregg Lund Survived the Darkness of the Silicon Valley Tech Elites Evil Lifestyle
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 07, 2025
On the surface, Silicon Valley is filled with rich Tech Bros, a bunch of nerds and loads of coffee. Underneath the coding innovations and megabucks is a dark, evil secret underbelly of seductive traps, allurements and Lapidarian rituals where those entangled in the web can rarely escape. So says Cregg Lund, a Silicon Valley powerhouse and author of SILICON SATAN, a book based on his experiences with the true demonic world underneath the veneer of Silicon Valley. Mt. Lund was recently attacked and is taking steps to ensure his safety.

Warning: Aspects of the book may not be suitable for children under 18. Parental discretion is advised.

Silicon Satan is available here: https://www.siliconsatan.com/

