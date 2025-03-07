Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
1

Dr. Jerome Corsi Talks with TV Child Star Susan Olsen

Cancelled from a Brady Bunch Revival for Her Non-Woke Views, Growing up in Hollywood
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 07, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

Actress and former Talk Radio Host Susan Olsen joins Dr. Corsi on The Truth Central as they discuss:
Why Susan was cancelled from a recent Brady Bunch reboot
Susan's life as a child actress
How Brady Bunch creator/producer Sherwood Schwartz both protected his young stars from the evils lurking around Hollywood and made sure they had a proper education growing up
Experiences and truths during the COVID lockdowns
Illegal immigration policy
Excessive crime in Democrat-run cities
Government corruption and justice
...and more.

Susan Olsen's IMDB page: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001582/

Find out more about Mike here: https://linktr.ee/Mikenovamusic?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAabXJCfXzBF0emg5ISP7JV9n1zmWQMyIPEdJkogMfnmW97UYKH9YZeDPMkA_aem_QGwKM3lADhOo9vaOvzOmlQ

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268
Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Jerome’s Substack
Jerome’s Substack
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
Silicon Satan - A Novel Based Upon Actual Events
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
President Trump Issues Ultimatum to Hamas
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
CorsiNation.com Update
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
As Libyans Pursue Peace, Gazans Perpetuate Violence
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
President Trump's 2025 State of the Union Address Triumph
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
NATO & Ukraine Will Collapse Without US
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Libya Peace Plan is Now Possible
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.