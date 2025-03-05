Playback speed
NATO & Ukraine Will Collapse Without US

President Trump is ending decades of Europe taking advantage of the US
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 05, 2025
Transcript

NATO will collapse without US money, military, and arms. For years, most of us who were paying attention questioned the Biden Administration's excessive spending on Ukraine throughout its war with Russia - one which the actor's army is losing. Without $177 Billion in US taxpayer money sent to Ukraine, the war would have ended in a few days or weeks.

