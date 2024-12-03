‘Nobody is Above the Law’ Said Joe Biden Multiple Times, Then He Pardons Serial Criminal Son Hunter

Surprising nobody, President Joe Biden went back on his word over the weekend and pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for not only the gun charges but for any other crimes he may have committed, signaling a potential corruption coverup.

Meantime, the Left continues to melt down over President-Elect Donald Trump's cabinet and leadership team picks, which stand to put a sever dent into the Deep State and the federal government's political fortress. This is where many from the Biden Administration and other portions of the Deep State are scattering and blathering on about their fear of "retribution" (read: "accountability")

Dr. Jerome Corsi breaks it all down on The Truth Central

