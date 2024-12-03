Playback speed
‘Nobody is Above the Law’ Said Joe Biden Multiple Times, Then He Pardons Serial Criminal Son Hunter

Meanwhile, the J6ers Rot in the DC Gulag in Violation of Multiple Constitutional Rights
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dec 03, 2024
1
Transcript

Surprising nobody, President Joe Biden went back on his word over the weekend and pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for not only the gun charges but for any other crimes he may have committed, signaling a potential corruption coverup.

Meantime, the Left continues to melt down over President-Elect Donald Trump's cabinet and leadership team picks, which stand to put a sever dent into the Deep State and the federal government's political fortress. This is where many from the Biden Administration and other portions of the Deep State are scattering and blathering on about their fear of "retribution" (read: "accountability")

Dr. Jerome Corsi breaks it all down on The Truth Central

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:

Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Our link to where to get the Marco Polo 650-Page Book on the Hunter Biden laptop & Biden family crimes free online:

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/marco-polo-publishes-650-page-book-on-hunter-biden-laptop-biden-family-crimes-available-free-online/

