Is Trump Getting Sick and Tired of Zelenskyy’s Antics?

Only Lunatics and Congressional Grifters (redundant?) Want to Continue to Trade Ukrainian Blood for Their Personal Gain
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
May 02, 2025
After finally signing the Rare Earths deal with President Trump, years of money-grabbing, moths of fiddling around over ceasefire talks and his overall antics, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reported to have floated attacking a celebrational parade in Moscow coming in May. Americans have already been sick and tired of Zelenskyy's act, is Trump as well?

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

