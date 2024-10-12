Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Election Integrity: Dr. Jerome Corsi, Mark Finchem, Dr Karladene Graves

Are the Intelligence Agencies Running our Elections?
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Oct 12, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

Dr. Jerome Corsi, Harvard Ph.d and prolific best-selling author, the Honorable Finchem, and Dr. Karladene Graves discuss election fraud in Arizona and other battleground States using algorithms.

What are cloned voter registrations and why are they in Wisconsin: An update on suspect algorithms in several states' voter rolls - https://www.godsfivestones.com

If you would like to donate to help Dr. Corsi's and Andrew Paquette's efforts to seek out and expose corrupt algorithms in states' voter databases, visit https://www.godsfivestones.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:Get RX Meds Now:

https://www.getrxmedsnow.comMyVitalC

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.phpGet Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Discussion about this podcast

Jerome’s Substack
Voter Integrity
Investigating issues with state voter registration files
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
Algorithms Within Voter Roll Databases
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Left Wants To Steal The Elections
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Algorithms Enable Election Fraud
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Battle to Restore Election Integrity Continues
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Continuing Battle to Restore Election Integrity
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dr. Jerome Corsi Sums Up Election Fraud in 5 Minute Video
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Enforcing Election Integrity
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.