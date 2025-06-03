Jerome’s Substack

Are We Closer to a Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire or WWIII?

One Thing Is Now Crystal Clear: Zelenskyy Is Dr. Strangelove 2.0
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jun 03, 2025
While much of NATO's European contingent is working hard to help Volodymyr Zelenskyy escalate the Russia-Ukraine War, President Trump is trying to hammer out a ceasefire between the two nations. Russian president Vladimir Putin has a list of demands, but will Zelenskyy negotiate, especially after bragging about a huge drone strike? Dr. Jerome Corsi breaks down whether we are closer to peace or WWIII on Corsi Nation.

