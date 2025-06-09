Why Who Develops CopiaPort-E Will Dominate Maritime Trade in the Western Hemisphere

While the tariffs and trade war negotiations grab the economic headlines, beneath the surface lies an issue of higher magnitude: the potential boon a yet-undeveloped port at a strategic location in Chile could bring to the nation who procures and sets up a trade hub on the property known as CopiaPort E.

Todd Callender, one of the interest-holders, discusses CopiaPort E, its location and how the nation which bids for and controls the port has the potential to dominate international maritime trade in the Western Hemisphere. China is looking to buy and extend its influence on this side of the globe -- as the port has access to an important highway system, inroads to major South American cities and an improving transport infrastructure. As the US and CCP fight for influence in resource-rich and developing nations, Callender and Dr. Jerome Corsi reveal how important it is for the U.S. to take on CopiaPort E to keep the Chinese Communist Party from doing so on Corsi Nation.

