CCP Mail-In Ballot Fraud Exposed

Since FBI Director Kash Patel dropped documents chronicling a Chinese Communist Party plan to create several fake mail-in documents in an attempt to interfere with the 2020 elections, the truth is coming out. Dr. Jerome Corsi delves deeply into the news as well as his own research through GodsFiveStones.com on Corsi Nation.
Subscribed
Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com
If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php
Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1
Share this post