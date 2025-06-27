The Propping Up of Zohran Mamdani as the Dems Double Down on Socialism

The Democrats' public propping-up of socialist primary winner Zohran Mandami is underway. The machine and media are already working to prop up his profile and whitewash his very public Soviet Union-mirroring platform. Has the nomination solidified the Democrats as an official Far-Left authoritarian party as it has been leaning toward (but publicly hiding) over the past 18 years? Dr. Jerome Corsi breaks it all down on Corsi Nation.

