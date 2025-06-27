Jerome’s Substack

Jerome’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

The Propping Up of Zohran Mamdani as the Dems Double Down on Socialism

...and triple down on Islamism and Death to America from Within
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jun 27, 2025
Share

The Democrats' public propping-up of socialist primary winner Zohran Mandami is underway. The machine and media are already working to prop up his profile and whitewash his very public Soviet Union-mirroring platform. Has the nomination solidified the Democrats as an official Far-Left authoritarian party as it has been leaning toward (but publicly hiding) over the past 18 years? Dr. Jerome Corsi breaks it all down on Corsi Nation.

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture