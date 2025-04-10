Why is Pam Bondi Still Dragging Her Feet On Corruption Investigations?

It will soon be three months Attorney General Pam Bondi has taken office. While there are wins no the illegal immigration and arrest of MS-13 fronts, the people elected the Trump Administration to have his Department of Justice to investigate corruption within and outside of the Beltway -- as well as release the important Epstein files (the first round was an embarrassment). Dr. Jerome Corsi says she has been dragging her feet when it comes to movement on such investigations and wants to know why. What is or isn't happening and why is it taking so long to hire U.S. Attorneys to move things along? Dr. Corsi explores AG Bondi's work so far on Corsi Nation.

