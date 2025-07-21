Jerome’s Substack

Jerome’s Substack

Inside Tulsi Gabbard’s Obama Russiagate Bombshell

But the Mother of All Bombshells is Yet to Come: Are Obama, Clapper, and Brennan...all Russian Agents!?! Stay Tuned.
Jul 21, 2025
Corsi Nation takes a long look at Tulsi Gabbard's recent revelations about an Obama-led coup to take down President Trump after the 2016 election with the phony Russiagate "scandal." It gets deeper. Dr. Jerome Corsi talks about this and more on Corsi Nation.

