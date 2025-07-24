Jerome’s Substack

North Korea Now Involved in the Russia-Ukraine War

George Noory of Coast to Coast Asks Dr. Jerome Corsi for his take on this escalation.
Jul 24, 2025
North Korea is sending thousands of troops into the battle area to support Russia. North Korea has nuclear weapons, how does this change the warscape? Of course, Ukraine and Russia also have nukes, but the inclusion of North Korean troops into the fray should not increase the chances of acceleration to nuclear conflict.Dr. Jerome Corsi talks about this and more on Corsi Nation.

