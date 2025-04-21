Why CopiaPort E in Chile is Extremely Important and Should Not Go to China

While the headlines focus on control of the Panama Canal, there is another extremely important and strategic location which could change the course of trade dominance in the Western Hemisphere: on the Pacific Ocean side of South America, in Chile, lies CopiaPort-E, billed as the “Rotterdam of the Pacific." Todd Calllender, CEO of the Cotswold Group, which has set up a Memorandum of Understanding with Chinese Representatives to purchase equity and the rights to develop the Super Port project, is working with members of the Trump Administration to have the U.S. control and develop the deep-water port -- one the CCP wants as well. Callender talks with Dr. Corsi about CopisPortE, why its control is important and its potential to increase international trading dominance for the nation which owns the rights on Corsi Nation.

