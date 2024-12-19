What Forensic Research Reveals About JFK's Assassination

Dr. Jerome Corsi goes in-depth to reveal what forensic research into the assassination of John F. Kennedy, a close look at the x-rays and medical research prove about what really happened when the popular president was shot and how the government covered up the truth on today's The Truth Central.

The research and findings broadcast in this show come from Dr. Corsi's and Dr. David Mantik's new book: The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, reveals the troth about John F. Kennedy's murder and why the government has been hiding it from us for 60 years.

