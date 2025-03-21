Playback speed
JFK Assassination Files Release Perspective

The Process of Providing over 80,000 Documents to the Public is Just Beginning
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 21, 2025
Transcript

The initial document release points us to three main conclusions: 1. Lee Harvey Oswald was a CIA spy set up to be the patsy. 2. The CIA coordinated the assassination in concert with various domestic and foreign elements. 3. LBJ knew of the plot and allowed it to go forward in order for him to become president.

