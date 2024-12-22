Dr. Malcom Perry, The Man Who Tried to Save JFK by Performing a Tracheotomy

Dr. Malcolm Perry tried to save John F. Kennedy by performing a tracheotomy on the President shortly after he was shot in Dallas. That was the fateful day when Kennedy was murdered. As questions continued to rise about what really happened at the time, it became more evident the Deep State engineered the assassination and by a varied degree of means controlled information surrounding it.



Dr. Juliette Engel, who worked with Dr. Perry and had conversations with him about the #JFK assassination, how the doctor tried to save him and what he saw. Dr. Engel discusses her conversations with Dr. Jerome Corsi on The Truth Central.



As Drs. Engel and Corsi delve deeply into the events of the JFK murder, aftermath and alterations of medical records as well as other information, there are still questions -- answers to which Dr. Perry never revealed (as far as we know). After attempting to save Kennedy's life. how did the Deep State keep him quiet about what he witnessed in the process? Was he threatened? Was Dr. Perry's family threatened? What made him -- and many others who saw first-hand the President's condition, where he was shot and what really happened on the medical side versus the government's official narrative

