Share post
The Darkness Hidden Under Silicon Valley's Cloak - Part 2

Dr. Corsi interviews Corinne Lund, wife of Cregg, author of "Silicon Satan"
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Feb 15, 2025
2
Transcript

Underneath the sea of suits, Starbucks and pocket protectors of Silicon Valley is a level of Darkness one might think is far-fetched and unbelievable until one reads "Silicon Satan" by Cregg Lund, a former member of the Silicon Valley Elite coerced into joining their underground world of Satanism, ritual and manipulation. Lund discusses what happens in his book, published by Post Hill Press, to reveal what really happens beneath the slick Hollywood-esque veneer.

Corrine Lund, wife of Cregg Lund, former of the Silicon Valley powerful and author of the new book, Silicon Satan, joins Dr. Jerome Corsi for the 2nd in a series of conversations about what really happens underneath the glamour, slickness and tech savvy of the Silicon Valley Elite's world.

Warning: Aspects of the book and this interview may not be suitable for children under 18. Parental discretion is advised.

Silicon Satan is available here https://www.siliconsatan.com/

Share

