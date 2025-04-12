Playback speed
Tariffs, the Economy, Precious Metals...and You

President Trump has begun the reclamation of American private and national wealth
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Apr 12, 2025
Transcript

The stock market is reeling as President Trump is masterfully Making America Prosperous Again after decades of Democrat and globalist wrecking balls smashing against the financial walls of the greatest nation in history. Gold is increasing in value as the Dow plumets. Gold IRAs are available from Swiss America, go to corsination.com and click on the Gold tab on the homepage to protect yourself regardless of your current wealth status.

