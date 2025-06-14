Secret Rituals: The Darkness Underneath the Silcom Valley Elite

Cregg Lund, Silicon Satan author and formerly involved with the tech business elite of Silicon Valley, joins Corin Nation once again to discuss his experiences as conveyed through his novel Silicon Satan. In this discussion, Lund tells Dr. Jerome Corsi of some of the Luc****ian rituals of the Silicon Valley 's upper echelon from initiations to ceremony and beyond. This is another part in a series of conversations with Lund on Corsi Nation.

Cregg Lund is working on a sequel and is a contributing columnist on CorsiNation.com

