Disease X: Wayne Allen Root Interviews Dr. Corsi

Medical Martial Law is on the horizon...globalist plan in motion for decades coming soon, with God's help we can defeat it in its tracks.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jun 11, 2025
2
4
Many despicable politicians have followed the slogan "never let a good crisis go to waste." We witnessed that most recently with the Globalist Left's COVID power grab within and outside of the U.S. Now, the WEF, WHO other globalists and fellow statists are looking to weaponize "Disease X" against the free world. Dr. Jerome Corsi takes a deep dive into what's happening on today's The Truth Central.

Dr. Corsi's book the predicted the LA Riots: The Truth About Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism and Anarchy.
Pick up your copy today on Amazon: https://www.thetruthcentral.com/the-truth-about-neo-marxism-cultural-maoism-and-anarchy-exposing-woke-insanity-in-the-age-of-disinformation/

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on Xr: @corsijerome1

Our link to where to get the Marco Polo 650-Page Book on the Hunter Biden laptop & Biden family crimes free online: https://www.thetruthcentral.com/marco-polo-publishes-650-page-book-on-hunter-biden-laptop-biden-family-crimes-available-free-online/

