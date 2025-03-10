Playback speed
Share post
Russia’s Kursk Offensive: The End is Near?

Ukraine has already lost the war, but the globalist war hawks will not relent.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 10, 2025
1
Transcript

The Russia-Ukraine War is taking a predictable turn as part of the fallout from the Zelenskyy White House hissy-fit against President Donald Trump, who was ready to sign a security/mining agreement between the two nations. Russia is on its latest offensive which may likely see the nation take over Kursk. What happens next, what could have happened without the Zelenskyy walkout? Dr. Jerome Corsi looks into the situation on Corsi Nation.

Share

Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
