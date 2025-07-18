Jerome’s Substack

George Noory Interviews Dr. Jerome Corsi

Dr. Corsi Appeared on Coast to Coast on July 3, 2025
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jul 18, 2025
Dr. Jerome Corsi answers caller questions:

Trump closed the border.

What works in the Middle East.

Economic solutions, tariffs.

Higher Education and moving away from the Woke agenda.

Eliminating election fraud.

Avoiding war anywhere in the world.

Iran and the nuclear threat.

Technology, benefits and dangers.

Donald Trump always looks like he is going to lose, just before he wins!

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

