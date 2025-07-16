Jerome’s Substack

Jerome's Substack

Russia-Ukraine: War Hawks Pushing Them to the Brink

President Trump Continues to Be Given the Wrong Advice From Bad People
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jul 16, 2025
The Administration’s envoy to Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, is working hard to help Volodymyr Zelenskyy escalate the Russia-Ukraine War, while President Trump continues to try to bring about a ceasefire between the two nations. Russian president Vladimir Putin has escalated the fighting, and following Kellogg’s bad advice, the US is again sending money and weapons to the Ukrainian Oligarchs. Dr. Jerome Corsi breaks down whether we are closer to peace or WWIII on Corsi Nation.

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

© 2025 Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
