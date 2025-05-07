China is Failing and Will Fall, One Way or Another

China is an inherently weak country. Mao starved the peasants in order to gain and secure power for the Communist Party, and CCP leadership has clung to that power through tyranny ever since. The red chickens are coming home to roost, as the hostile nation’s stranglehold on manufacturing, created by the globalist plan to make it the world’s factory is collapsing due to President Trump leveling the industrial playing field.

