Bezmenov’s Red Warning: What Zohran Mamdani’s Win Really Means

Decades Ago, Russian Defector Warned US About What Is Happening Now
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Nov 07, 2025

Dr. Jerome Corsi analyzes the sweeping political changes following Zohran Mamdani’s victory as New York City’s new mayor, marking a sharp turn toward socialist policies. What does this mean for the future of America’s cities—and for the Democratic Party as a whole?

The deeper ideological roots of this transformation, tracing it through the lens of Yuri Bezmenov’s warnings about cultural subversion and the long-term effort to replace faith, family, and freedom with government dependency and globalist control.

🔹 The growing alliance between radical progressives and Marxist ideologies
🔹 How NYC’s new leadership could reshape policing, housing, and immigration policies
🔹 The ripple effects for other Democrat-led states like New Jersey and Virginia
🔹 The return of Cold War–style propaganda and a new ideological struggle for America’s future
🔹 Why the nation’s moral and cultural foundations must be rebuilt to resist collapse

