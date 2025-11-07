Bezmenov’s Red Warning: What Zohran Mamdani’s Win Really Means

Dr. Jerome Corsi analyzes the sweeping political changes following Zohran Mamdani’s victory as New York City’s new mayor, marking a sharp turn toward socialist policies. What does this mean for the future of America’s cities—and for the Democratic Party as a whole?

The deeper ideological roots of this transformation, tracing it through the lens of Yuri Bezmenov’s warnings about cultural subversion and the long-term effort to replace faith, family, and freedom with government dependency and globalist control.

🔹 The growing alliance between radical progressives and Marxist ideologies

🔹 How NYC’s new leadership could reshape policing, housing, and immigration policies

🔹 The ripple effects for other Democrat-led states like New Jersey and Virginia

🔹 The return of Cold War–style propaganda and a new ideological struggle for America’s future

🔹 Why the nation’s moral and cultural foundations must be rebuilt to resist collapse

