I Discuss My American Thinker Article Regarding Election Integrity

On Friday, October 3, 2025, Michael P. Maxwell, a state circuit court judge in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, ordered the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) to stop registering illegal aliens to vote. Specifically, Maxwell ruled as follows:

The parties (i.e., the WEC and the DOT) shall meet and confer on a process and plan to evaluate the current voter rolls, whether through the matching of information contained in the DOT files or other lawfully available means, to determine if there are any registrants on the voter rolls who are not lawfully entitled to cast a vote in Wisconsin. The review of the current voter rolls for this purpose shall be substantially completed prior to the next regularly scheduled statewide election. (State of Wisconsin, Circuit Court—Branch 8, Waukesha County, Case Number 24-CV-1353)

This ruling struck at the heart of the strategy that radical elements of the Democrat Party have advanced for decades: Utilizing “Motor-Voter” schemes to automatically register to vote anyone who manages to get a state driver’s license, including non-citizens such as green card holders.

Image created using AI.

The lawsuit petitioners, two private Wisconsin citizens, Ardis Cerny and Anette Kuglitsch, succeeded in getting Judge Maxwell to issue a writ of mandamus, clarifying that Wisconsin law creates a positive duty requiring the WEC to prohibit non-citizens from voting, along with a requirement that the DOT must match citizenship information contained in the DOT’s records with the WEC’s registration records.

Judge Maxwell’s opinion cited various Wisconsin statutes that specified legal voters in the state were required to be U.S. citizens. He ruled:

WEC has a plain and positive duty to verify the U.S. citizenship of every person seeking to register to vote in Wisconsin. Further, WEC has a plain and positive duty to determine whether any non-citizens are currently listed as eligible voters on Wisconsin’s voter rolls. (Case Number 24-CV-1353)

And again:

WEC, along with any local election official it regulates through the administration of elections as defined by Wis. Stat. § 5.05, is hereby enjoined from accepting any request to register to vote, whether electronically made or through a paper process, without verification that the applicant is a U.S. citizen along with any other lawful requirement as currently required by statute. (Case Number 24-CV-1353)

Remarkably, the WEC had taken the position that no state law required the agency to demand proof of citizenship to be registered to vote. In an article published on Votebeat/Wisconsin, Alexander Shur contradicted Judge Maxwell’s rule by endorsing the WEC’s position. “Currently, applicants for voter registration in Wisconsin and most other states must attest, under penalty of perjury, that they are U.S. citizens who are eligible to vote, but they are not required to present proof of citizenship.”

In contrast, the petitioners maintained that the WEC must remove all non-citizens from the voter rolls. Judge Maxwell wrote:

Petitioners argue that if citizenship information in the DOT’s records do not match that of a registrant in WEC’s records, WEC has a duty to remove the registrant. Petitioners further argue that WEC is failing to investigate unlawful voter registrations, failing to bring suit for such unlawful registrations, failing to promulgate rules ensuring lawful registrations, and failing to issue procedures to municipal clerks to ensure lawful registrations. (Case Number 24-CV-1353)

“We expect the WEC and the DOT will try to appeal Judge Maxwell’s decision,” Kevin Scott, attorney for the plaintiffs, explained to me in a telephone interview. “It took courage for Judge Maxwell to rule the way he did. The overwhelming tide of judicial decisions on election integrity in Wisconsin has been for judges to decide the law is whatever the WEC says the law is, with little or no regard to the plain language of the statutes. Judge Maxwell’s decision is the first time any judge in Wisconsin has ruled that voters’ rights should belong only to U.S. citizens, with proof of citizenship being required, prohibiting an overly broad reading of statutes taken out of context.”

Jefferson Davis, a spokesman for the Election Integrity for Wisconsin ad hoc committee, explained to me in a telephone interview, “In Wisconsin, during the 2024 presidential election voting, we passed an amendment to the Wisconsin state constitution to prevent non-U.S. citizens from voting in any local, state, or federal elections. The voting amendment to the Wisconsin constitution passed with more than 70 percent approval.” (Here’s information about that referendum.)

“In 2021, after our ad hoc Election Integrity Committee formed, we were approached by poll workers and clerks across Wisconsin who raised a red flag about non-U.S. citizens registering to vote and voting in our elections,” Davis continued. “We did not want to believe this, but we approached the Wisconsin DOT to quantify between January 1, 2019, and December 15, 2023, how many photo ID cards and/or driver’s licenses were issued in Wisconsin to non-U.S. citizens.”

Davis stated it was shocking how many non-U.S. citizens received Wisconsin DOT IDs and driver’s licenses—the exact identification the Wisconsin WEC accepts for voter registration. Davis shared with me an email exchanged with the Wisconsin DOT dated December 15, 2023, in which the DOT admitted that between January 1, 2019, and December 15, 2023, the Wisconsin DOT had issued 41,090 ID cards and 258,356 driver’s licenses to non-U.S. citizens.

“We want to immediately work with the Trump administration to see how many, if any, of these nearly 300,000 non-U.S. citizens are in the Wisconsin WEC voter registration database,” Davis stressed, adding that members of his organization have been sharing Wisconsin voting data with the White House since April of this year.

On March 25, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order entitled “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections.” The executive order called on the states to implement requirements mandating voter IDs and proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote. The Trump administration is currently preparing a widely anticipated second voter integrity executive order for President Trump’s signature before the end of the year.

This second executive order is expected to mandate that, in addition to voter IDs and proof of U.S. citizenship, universal mail-in voting must be eliminated in favor of traditional, more tightly controlled absentee balloting, as well as the use of paper ballots to replace electronic voting machines in recording voter selections and tabulating results.

All the freedoms that we Americans enjoy could disappear overnight if the elections are allowed to be rigged. The election of 2026 is actually the pivotal issue pending at this time. If Republicans were to lose the House of Representatives and the Senate, which could occur overwhelmingly if the machines are permitted to determine the outcome in 2016, it could lead to completely dismantling the Trump administration, including his impeachment and possible removal from office. If that were to occur, there would be no control over those who would weaponize our Department of Justice against our own citizens, as the Biden administration started the process in 2021, continuing until President Donald Trump’s historic win in 2024.

Go to American Thinker to view this article and others by Dr. Jerome Corsi

Peter Ticktin, President Trump’s lawyer, has been working with Dr. Corsi and computer expert Andrew Paquette since the beginning of President Trump’s second term in office. GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation. As reported on GodsFiveStones.com, Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., has discovered cryptographic algorithms in the State Board of Elections voter registration databases in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, and Oklahoma.