Socialist Wins NYC: National Impact or Local Collapse?

Socialist Mamdani Wins NYC | Democrats Sweep East Coast

The Left’s dominance continues — at least for now. In this episode, Dr. Jerome Corsi breaks down the shocking but predictable results of this week’s elections:

Socialist Zohran Mamdani wins the NYC mayor’s race, while Democrats secure control in New Jersey and Virginia.

But is this a victory… or the next stage in the Democrats’ long-term decline?

How so these results fit into the broader Leftist strategy to transform America — through open borders, extreme spending, globalist dependency, and the erosion of individual liberty?

Still, despite the headlines, the national mood may not be changing at all. Are these outcomes simply regional inevitabilities, or signs of deeper trouble for Democrats in 2026?

