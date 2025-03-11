Did Jake Sullivan Tip Joe Biden’s USAID-Burisma Kickback Scheme?

Joe Biden's former stenographer has submitted a criminal complaint to the D.C. U.S. Attorney's office against the former VP/former President and Jake Sullivan for conspiracy. Mike McCormick tells Corsi Nation he witnessed Sullivan and Biden's allegedly criminal plans while they were all on Air Force II on the way to Ukraine in 2014. In fact, McCormick, author of the new book An Almost Insurmountable Evil, says he issued the same complaint to the FBI two years ago with no response. The former VP Biden stenographer also says the Vindman Twins should be investigated for their role in the USAID/Burisma kickback scandal along with Biden and Sullivan.

