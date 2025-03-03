Playback speed
Share post
Share post at current time
Zelenskyy White House Hissy-Fit, Staged?

Did the CIA/Dem/Neo-Con War Machine Prep Little Z to Come in Guns Blazing?
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 03, 2025
5
2
Transcript

The media is working hard to spin Volodymyr's embarrassing attempt to set up President Trump by making himself look silly and losing out of a pre-worked rare earths/security deal between our two nations. Dr. Corsi also looks at the EU's subsequent tough talk against Russia while consoling Zelenskyy the actor.

Share

