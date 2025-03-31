Playback speed
Zelenskyy Tries to Back Out of Rare Earths Deal

Re-Igniting World War III Worries
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 31, 2025
Transcript

Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to re-negotiate the Rare Earths cease-fire deal his and President Trump's teams hashed out and it's re-igniting fears about an escalation into World War III. President Trump said on-camera Ukraine's president could be in "big trouble" if he stands firm on renegotiating terms while losing a war against Russia. Dr. Jerome Corsi breaks down what's happening, possibilities and potential consequences on Corsi Nation.

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
