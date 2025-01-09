Woke Mismanagement and the LA Wildfire Disaster

Sadly, people are losing their homes to the wildfires in and around Los Angeles. What's worse are the revelations firefighting was impeded because several hydrants were not able to dispense water, LA Mayor Karen Bass cut $17.5 Million from the LAFD's budget, policy from Governor Gavin Newsom caused the afore-mentioned water situation, the Fire Chief dedicated her time seeking DEI hires and the state's "leadership" ignored warnings to maintain brush and the nearby woodlands years ago.

The gross incompetence of woke elected officials is glaring and the people, whether they elected such pols or not, are suffering the consequences. Dr. Jerome Corsi dives deeply into the fires and the downfall of cities on The Truth Central.

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:

Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1