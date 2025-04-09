In the Wisconsin state election held on April 1, 2025, hard-left Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Susan Crawford, who was adamantly opposed to Voter IDs, faced off against conservative Brad Schimel. Crawford won (55% to 45%), garnering 237,884 more votes than Schimel out of a total of 2,364,372 votes cast. In the same election, 63% of voters supported an amendment to the Wisconsin state constitution requiring a voter ID. The voter ID amendment carried every one of Wisconsin’s 72 counties except Madison. The disconnect between the two outcomes is stunning until you look under the hood.

In a report published on GodsFiveStones.com, Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., found that the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC)’s August 2024 official voter roll database is tainted with a suspiciously large volume of modified duplicate voters registered. In a SQL database search of “same name, same phone number” voters, Paquette found that the WEC’s 7,744,986 voters contained 874,455 suspicious slightly modified duplicate records. Assuming that each of these records reflects one voter with two different state voter ID numbers, the 874,455 total yields 437,277 individual voter records duplicated at least once.

Paquette has previously confirmed that algorithms placed in the State Board of Elections (SBOE) databases make it possible to modify duplicate voter records to create non-existent voters with legitimate state voter IDs. These modified duplicate “clone” voter records hide in the SBOE voter registration database, subject to criminals using “algorithm record locators” to request mail-in ballots for these “non-existent” voters, which then allows mail-in ballot fraud on a mass scale.

Under the Help America Vote Act (HAVA, 2002), it is a crime for one voter to have more than one state voter ID number. Wisconsin, however, has multiple voter IDs on a grand scale, with 11.3 percent of all registered voters found to have illegal multiple voter ID numbers. In Wisconsin’s case, the crime appears to have been committed by those who created and operate the cryptographic algorithms from within the WEC—a crime we believe the affected voters know nothing about. The result is that elections are irrevocably tainted, just as would be the case if a casino that used marked cards were called upon to prove that any given gambler legitimately lost the game. As of now, it’s impossible to prove that Schimel actually lost.

We have previously reported our suspicions that Wisconsin Democrats stole a U.S. Senate seat from Republican challenger Eric Hovde. At 4:00 am on election night, November 6, 2024, “a staggering 108,000 absentee ballots were dumped from Milwaukee,” with nearly 90 percent of these mail-in ballots going to Hovde’s opponent, Democrat candidate Tammy Baldwin.

Before this mail-in ballot dump, Hovde was so comfortably ahead in the vote tally that he was taking congratulatory calls for his apparent win. Hovde objected vigorously when the last-minute mail-in ballot dump caused him to be declared the loser. “Statistically, this outcome seemed improbable, as it didn’t match the patterns from the same-day voting in Milwaukee, where I received 22 percent of the vote,” he said.

To understand what’s happened, in 2024, Wisconsin had a population of 5.961 million people. The Wisconsin Elections Commission (“WEC”) estimates that the voting population over 18 in 2022 was 4,676,183 (approximately 78 percent of the state’s population). The WEC voter registration database has 3.8 million registered active voters and 4.4 million registered inactive voters, totaling 8.2 million voters. This number is for a state with a population below 6 million, until you understand the potential for election fraud.

The official WEC website, “WISVOTE,” is password-protected. Passwords are limited to 1,852 municipal clerks (cities, towns, and villages), 72 county clerks, and the WEC staff. These authorized users can move the inactive names to active, eligible registered voter status. “My Vote Wisconsin” is a separate site allowing Wisconsin citizens to access their voter registration status and request mail-in ballots to be mailed to a particular location.

Jefferson Davis, a conservative Wisconsin resident who has studied the Wisconsin voting system, reports that the number of registered active electors can swell by some 250,000 to 500,000 right before and on the day of an election as inactive names are moved into the active category. After the election, the number of registered active electors typically returns to pre-election levels—something password protection indicates government employees do.

According to Davis’s research, which he shared with me, WEC election data shows that new voter registrations, including same-day voter registrations, increased by approximately seven percent before the 2020 presidential election, with the increase distributed evenly across all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. A few months after the 2020 presidential election, WEC data shows that voter registration numbers returned to their pre-election total, with a nearly equal decrease evident across all 72 counties. That’s statistically improbable.

“The WisVote allows county clerks, municipal officials, and WEC employees the ability to activate voter registrations for inactive names, thus allowing for voters unlikely to vote to be available for mail-in ballot fraud occurring within the WEC’s voter registration computer system,” Davis told me. “The inactive name can include the deceased, those who have moved out of the state, felons, mentally incompetent or simply fictitious voters created within the WEC computer by creating duplicates of existing voters that are modified by middle initial, date of birth, or address to appear to be a different, unique voter, not a copy or clone of an existing voter.”

We know officials can commit fraud, even with good intentions. Last year, Kimberly Zapata, a Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director, was found guilty of “illegally requesting military ballots and sending them to the home of State Representative Janel Brandtjen (Republican, Menomonee Falls).” Zapata explained that she wasn’t trying to commit vote fraud but was, instead, a whistleblower, showing how easy it was to cheat.

Professional political scientists who study voting behavior can predict how many votes a candidate will need to win any election through extensive polling and study of a state’s voting history. The statistical estimates from the analysis of election data can generate reasonably accurate projections of how many votes a candidate is likely to lose, must “create,” or otherwise fabricate to tip the balance in his favor. Eric Hovde’s defeat in 2024 and Susan Crawford’s victory in the April 1 election strongly suggest that Democratic electoral defeats were turned to “victories” by fabricating enough mail-in votes for modified duplicate voters that a legal voter registration database would have made impossible long before the election was held.

The political consequences of Crawford’s win in the battleground state of Wisconsin are evident. By winning, Crawford maintained the hard-left majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court of four leftist justices versus three conservative justices. A Schimel win would have flipped the Wisconsin Supreme Court to three leftist judges versus four conservative justices.

With Crawford on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the leftist majority will undoubtedly allow redistricting, creating gerrymandered districts favoring Democrats. With Crawford on the court, the odds are also almost 100 percent that the Wisconsin Supreme Court will strike down the Voter ID amendment, despite Wisconsin’s voters approving the measure by over a half-million majority.

The 2025 Wisconsin Supreme Court seat election begs for a Department of Justice criminal investigation.

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation. As reported on GodsFiveStones.com, Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., has discovered cryptographic algorithms in the State Board of Elections voter registration databases in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, and Oklahoma.