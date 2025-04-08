Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
1

Wisconsin Voter Fraud Swings Swing State Supreme Court Far Left

Did The Most Expensive State Supreme Court Election in History Also Require Massive Cheating For the Left to Claim Victory?
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Apr 08, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268
Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Jerome’s Substack
Jerome’s Substack
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
Trump’s Tariff Plan is Coming Together While the Left is Coming Apart
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Defending Religious Freedom in America
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Gold IRAs and XRP, The Solutions to Our Chaotic Financial Future?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Signalgate & Boasberg: NSA & Rogue Judiciary Team Up To Destroy Trump
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Climate Cult Exposed
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Inside Hollywood’s Whitewashing of the Catholic Church Coup Against Pope Benedict
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Seat Election April Fools Day
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.