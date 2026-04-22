Why Israel Couldn't Wait, Pt 6

The anti-Trump/USA and anti-Israel forces are continuing to falsely argue that action against Iran at this point was not necessary or prudent. The claims of Iran being on the brink of nuclear weapon deployment have been correctly made for years. for example:

Jerome R. Corsi, “Atomic Iran: How the Terrorist Regime Bought the Bomb and American Politicians,” July 2006

Jerome R. Corsi, “Why Israel Can’t Wait: The Coming War Between Israel and Iran,” August 18, 2009

Dan Burmawi destroyed the naysayers in a X post which included the accurate statement, “Iran was close every single time (with specific examples 2010-2025), and every single time, Israel stopped them.” We have reprinted the relevant portion of Burmawai’s post below, and address his final bullet point.

Dan Burmawi @DanBurmawy, X post, April 19, 2026:

They keep circulating the same old clips of Bibi Netanyahu warning that Iran is “months away” from a nuclear bomb, 1992, 2002, 2009, 2012, over and over. The useful idiots laugh: “See? He’s been lying for 40 years!” No. Bibi didn’t lie. Iran was close every single time, and every single time, Israel stopped them. • 2024–2025: Direct Israeli strikes hammer Iran’s nuclear and military sites, assassinating key commanders and scientists. (Point 6) Every warning Bibi gave was a call to action, and Israel answered it. If it wasn’t for Bibi’s voice, Israel’s intelligence, and Israel’s willingness to act when the world refused, Iran would have had the bomb a decade ago. The people mocking the old clips are exposing how much they hate the one country that actually stopped the world’s most dangerous regime from going nuclear. Without Bibi, and without Israel, we’d already be living in a world where the Islamic Republic has nukes.

Point 6 - 2024–2025: Direct Israeli strikes hammer Iran’s nuclear and military sites, assassinating key commanders and scientists

The period between 2024 and 2025 marked a historic shift from “shadow war” to direct, open conflict between Israel and Iran. This escalation culminated in the Twelve-Day War of June 2025, which saw the most significant strikes on Iranian soil since the 1980s.

The Road to Direct War (2024)

Throughout 2024, the conflict moved from proxy battles to direct Israel-Iran exchanges.

April 1, 2024: Israel bombed the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria. The strike killed Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a top commander in the IRGC’s Quds Force, along with several other senior officers.

Seth J. Frantzman, “Iran’s ‘prominent leader’ of IRGC killed in airstrike in Syria,” April 2, 2024:

Iranian pro-regime media on Monday night admitted the loss of Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a top commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). He was a member of the IRGC’s Quds Force, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

This is a major loss for Iran and a big setback for the regime in its attempt to control Syria and project its influence into Iraq and Lebanon.

The commander of the Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria was focusing on “recruiting all capabilities towards the resistance,” pro-Iranian media reported, adding that he was “following up coordination with the relevant authorities in order to deliver weapons to Gaza.”

April 19, 2024: Following Iran’s massive drone and missile retaliation, Israel conducted a precision strike near Isfahan. Satellite imagery confirmed damage to a radar system protecting the Natanz nuclear facility, signaling Israel’s ability to penetrate Iran’s most sensitive air defenses.

IranPrimer.usip.org, “Limited Strike by Israel, Muted Response from Iran,” April 18, 2024:

Israel struck Iran overnight on April 19, 2024, responding to Tehran’s April 13-14 largely ineffective attack of more than 330 drones and missiles. Israel’s retaliation appeared to be limited in scope and calibrated to avoid further escalation. But the targets, weapons used, and extent of damage were unclear. A senior U.S. official told ABC News that Israeli fighters fired three missiles at a radar site linked to air defenses for the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran’s central Isfahan province. The radar was part of an advanced S-300 air defense system procured from Russia, Iranian officials told The New York Times. Satellite imagery later showed damage to an S-300 mobile radar at the Eighth Shekari Air Base in Isfahan province. Israeli media specified that Israeli jets fired “Rampage” air-to-surface missiles, domestically-produced projectiles capable of traveling at supersonic speed. Israeli attacks on Iranian interests or allies in Iraq and Syria were also reported.

July 31, 2024: Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in a secure guesthouse in Tehran while attending the Iranian president’s inauguration. This breach of security within the capital deeply humiliated the Iranian leadership.

IranPrimer.usip.org, “Haniyeh Assassination: The News,” April 18, 2024:

Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of the exiled wing of Hamas and its chief negotiator on issues of war and peace, was assassinated on July 31 during a visit to Tehran for the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian. He had also met just hours earlier with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a sign of Haniyeh’s standing with Iran. He was reportedly killed by a bomb smuggled into the Iranian compound months before his visit and detonated by remote control. The stunning attack, widely assumed to be by Israel, evoked rage in Iran and from its network in the so-called Axis of Resistance. In a statement, the armed wing of Hamas said the assassination would “take the battle to new dimensions and have major repercussions.” Khamenei said that Iran had a duty to avenge Haniyeh’s death and warned Israel of “harsh punishment.”

October 26, 2024: Israel launched “Operation Days of Repentance,” involving over 100 aircraft. The strikes targeted missile production facilities, planetary mixing equipment for solid fuel, and S-300 air defense batteries, significantly degrading Iran’s ability to produce and defend its ballistic missile stockpile.

AJC.org, “What to Know About Iran’s Ballistic Missile Attacks and Israel’s Efforts to Defend Itself:”

In the early hours of October 26, Israel launched precise airstrikes targeting Iranian military sites in response to months of attacks from Iran, including direct assaults on October 1 and April 14. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the strikes, conducted 1,600 kilometers from Israel, targeted air defense batteries and ballistic missile manufacturing sites in several waves across multiple locations in Iran. The operation, named "Days of Repentance," involved dozens of aircraft, including fighter jets, refuelers, and spy planes, highlighting the mission's complexity. After the strikes, the IDF reported no changes to civilian guidelines, though assessments of potential Iranian retaliation continued.

The Twelve-Day War (June 2025)

In June 2025, Israel launched an unprecedented preemptive campaign, dubbed “Operation Rising Lion” to destroy Iran's nuclear enrichment capabilities and ballistic missile infrastructure to prevent a projected "nuclear holocaust." The operation utilized over 200 aircraft and pre-positioned drones to strike more than 150 sites, including Natanz and Isfahan.

Nuclear and Military Sites: The Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted waves of strikes against the Natanz and Fordow enrichment sites. While the underground facilities are heavily fortified, reports indicated “significant damage” to the surface infrastructure and power grids.

Assassinations of Key Commanders:

Major General Hossein Salami: The long-time commander of the IRGC was confirmed killed during the opening strikes in Tehran.

Senior Officials: Other high-ranking figures, including Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, were targeted.

Yonah Jeremy Bob, JPost.com, “Operation Rising Lion: Israel kills IRGC chief, Hossein Salami, senior IRGC air force commanders,” June 13, 2025:

Iranian state media confirmed the killing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Commander Maj.-Gen. Hossein Salami and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Maj.-Gen. Mohammad Bagheri in the opening strike of Israel’s Operation Rising Lion early Friday morning. The IDF later confirmed the killing of IRGC air force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, along with other senior IRGC air force officials as they met in an underground command center on Friday.

Scientists Targeted: Israeli sources claimed that approximately 25 senior nuclear scientists were targeted in the initial hours of the campaign, including Fereydoun Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi.

FDD.org, “Rising Lion’: Israel Targets Iran’s Nuclear Weapons Program, Prepares for Retaliation,”

IDF Strikes Targets Across Iran: Israel launched multiple waves of strikes against Iranian targets associated with the regime’s nuclear program in the early hours of June 13. Announcing the operation, dubbed “Rising Lion,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as “a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival,” emphasizing that it “will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.” Netanyahu stressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump “for his steadfast stance,” adding “he said time and again, Iran must never have a nuclear weapon.” Nuclear Program Struck, High-Level Figures Reportedly Targeted: Netanyahu described a comprehensive set of targets struck during the operation, including “the heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, the heart of Iran’s nuclear weaponization program, Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz, Iran’s leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb,” and “the heart of Iran’s ballistic missile program.” Israel also reportedly eliminated the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, in a strike on the IRGC’s headquarters in Tehran. Several other high-level Iranian military leaders and top nuclear scientists, including Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, are believed by Israel to have been eliminated in the opening wave of strikes against the Islamic Republic.

Impact and Aftermath

The scale of these strikes crippled Iran’s regional military posture and temporarily stalled its nuclear progress. The conflict ended in late June 2025, as Iran and Israel entered a fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire to end the 12-Day War. The agreement, brokered by Donald Trump, was immediately violated by Iran as it broke the truce hours after it began by firing missile salvos into Beersheba in Southern Israel, areas in Northern Israel, and at American assets.

Iran has never abided by any agreement or ceasefire, and never will as long as the Maniacal Mullahs and their terrorist regime of end-of-times fanatics remains in charge.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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