Why Israel Couldn't Wait, Pt 5

We continue this series of posts dedicated to demonstrating the fact that Israel and the U.S. could not afford to wait any longer to take out Iran’s nuclear arms development program once and for all. Iran has reached the brink of nuclear weapon deployment many times over the past decades, only thwarted at key points by decisive and effective Mossad intervention. Two books written years ago made that point, and have proven to be quite prophetic.

Jerome R. Corsi, “Atomic Iran: How the Terrorist Regime Bought the Bomb and American Politicians,” July 2006

Jerome R. Corsi, “Why Israel Can’t Wait: The Coming War Between Israel and Iran,” August 18, 2009

As Dan Burmawi destroyed the naysayers in his X post, “Iran was close every single time (with specific examples 2010-2025), and every single time, Israel stopped them.” We have reprinted Burmawai’s key portions of that post below, and will address his fourth and fifth bullet points in today’s post. The rest to follow.

Dan Burmawi @DanBurmawy, X post, April 19, 2026:

They keep circulating the same old clips of Bibi Netanyahu warning that Iran is “months away” from a nuclear bomb, 1992, 2002, 2009, 2012, over and over. The useful idiots laugh: “See? He’s been lying for 40 years!” No. Bibi didn’t lie. Iran was close every single time, and every single time, Israel stopped them. • 2020–2021: Multiple sabotage operations blow up Natanz, explosions, blackouts, entire centrifuge halls wiped out. (Point 4) • 2021: Israeli drones hit the Karaj centrifuge manufacturing facility. (Point 5) Every warning Bibi gave was a call to action, and Israel answered it. If it wasn’t for Bibi’s voice, Israel’s intelligence, and Israel’s willingness to act when the world refused, Iran would have had the bomb a decade ago. The people mocking the old clips are exposing how much they hate the one country that actually stopped the world’s most dangerous regime from going nuclear. Without Bibi, and without Israel, we’d already be living in a world where the Islamic Republic has nukes.

Point 4 - 2020–2021: Multiple sabotage operations blow up Natanz, explosions, blackouts, entire centrifuge halls wiped out.

This period ushered in a significant escalation in the “shadow war” Israel was waging against Iran, characterized by sophisticated sabotage of nuclear infrastructure. These operations by Israeli Mossad set back Iran’s breakout time while the U.S. and Iran were still mired in Barack Hussein Obama’s failed “pragmatic” nuclear diplomacy.

Major Sabotage at Natanz

The Natanz enrichment facility, Iran’s primary nuclear site, was targeted twice in less than a year:

July 2, 2020: The Centrifuge Assembly Plant Explosion A massive explosion and fire destroyed an aboveground workshop used to assemble advanced centrifuges (IR-2m, IR-4, and IR-6). Initially suspected to be a cyberattack, later reports indicated that a bomb had been smuggled into the facility. This operation significantly delayed the mass production of the faster centrifuges Iran needed to speed up enrichment.

Connor Dilleen, ASPIStrategist.org.au, “What caused the explosion at a nuclear facility in central Iran?” July 10, 2020:

It seems increasingly likely that the 2 July explosion at the Iran Centrifuge Assembly Centre, located near the Natanz Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant, was the result of sabotage. And, despite initial speculation that it was the result of a cyberattack against critical operational control systems—and thus of a similar vein to the Stuxnet attack that took down multiple centrifuge cascades at Natanz in 2010—the simpler and more plausible explanation is that the explosion was caused by a bomb. Despite claims of responsibility by a previously unknown group calling itself the Homeland Cheetahs that supposedly comprises disgruntled Iranian former military and security services personnel, it now appears widely accepted that Israel was behind the attack. There has been further speculation that Israel was also behind other curious incidents that have occurred at Iranian facilities in recent weeks—including explosions at the gas storage area near the Khojir missile facility at Parchin, at a medical facility in Tehran, and at a factory south of Tehran—although there is as yet no evidence of foul play in these events.

April 2021: The Power Grid “Blackout” Just days after Iran inaugurated new cascades of advanced centrifuges, a remotely detonated explosive destroyed the facility’s internal power system. The explosion caused a total blackout that damaged or destroyed thousands of centrifuges as they spun out of control. Iran’s enrichment capacity was crippled for months following what the Maniacal Mullahs ironically labeled “nuclear terrorism.”

Susan D’Agostino, TheBulletin.org, “Alleged sabotage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility comes amid talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal,” April 12, 2021:

Iran’s Natanz underground uranium enrichment site—a key nuclear facility for the country—went dark on Sunday in what Iranian officials called an act of “nuclear terrorism” carried out by Israel. While Israel did not confirm or deny responsibility, Israeli and American intelligence officials have indicated that Israel’s Mossad spy agency played a role—a message that has been reported widely in Israeli media.

Beyond Natanz

The 2020 Explosion Series: A string of mysterious fires and explosions struck various Iranian sites, including the Parchin military complex, petrochemical plants, and power stations. While some were likely accidents due to poor infrastructure, several were widely viewed as part of a coordinated campaign of “attrition” by Israeli intelligence.

Point 5 - 2021: Israeli drones hit the Karaj centrifuge manufacturing facility.

In June 2021, a sabotage attack by Israeli quadcopter drones, targeted the TESA Karaj workshop in Iran, a key facility producing components for advanced nuclear centrifuges. The attack caused significant damage to the site, which was part of Israel’s “target bank” for sabotaging Iran’s nuclear program.

Key Details of the 2021 Karaj Attack:

Target: The Iran Centrifuge Technology Co. (TESA) facility in Karaj, which specialized in manufacturing components like rotors for advanced IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges.

Method: A small drone (or drones) carried out a deliberate and targeted strike to disrupt Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Impact: Severe damage to the manufacturing equipment. While Iran initially downplayed the incident, claiming a “foiled attack” with no major damage, intelligence reports later confirmed substantial damage to the facility.

Context: The incident was part of a broader campaign of sabotage targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure during negotiations over the JCPOA.

Aftermath: The site was later removed from International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) monitoring, and Iran moved production to other facilities, according to IAEA monitoring reports.

Iran’s Demonic Response: Damn The Centrifuges, Full Steam Ahead!

In order to make up for lost ground in its unending quest to destroy both the “Little and Great Satan’s” (Israel & the U.S.), Iran actually accelerated its nuclear activities, notably enriching uranium to 60% purity—its highest level ever—following the April 2021 Natanz blackout. Iran was merely taking a page from Hussein loyalist Rahm Emanuel, “You never want a serious crisis go to waste.”

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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