Why Israel Couldn't Wait, Pt 4

As stated in our previous Substack, as of today, the anti-Trump/USA and anti-Israel forces are continuing to falsely argue that the action against Iran currently undertaken by the U.S. and Israel was not necessary or prudent. The naysayers and Obamanistas argue that claims of Iran being on the brink of nuclear weapon deployment have been made for years and are not accurate. Two books written starting two decades ago were prophetic regarding the events of today:

Jerome R. Corsi, “Atomic Iran: How the Terrorist Regime Bought the Bomb and American Politicians,” July 2006

Jerome R. Corsi, “Why Israel Can’t Wait: The Coming War Between Israel and Iran,” August 18, 2009

As Dan Burmawi destroys the naysayers in his X post, “Iran was close every single time (with specific examples 2010-2025), and every single time, Israel stopped them.” We have reprinted the relevant portion of Burmawai’s post below, and address the third bullet point in today’s post. The rest to follow.

Dan Burmawi @DanBurmawy, X post, April 19, 2026:

• 2018: Netanyahu reveals the secret “nuclear archive” Mossad stole straight out of a Tehran warehouse, proving Iran lied and never stopped its weapons program. (Point 3) Every warning Bibi gave was a call to action, and Israel answered it. If it wasn’t for Bibi’s voice, Israel’s intelligence, and Israel’s willingness to act when the world refused, Iran would have had the bomb a decade ago. The people mocking the old clips are exposing how much they hate the one country that actually stopped the world’s most dangerous regime from going nuclear. Without Bibi, and without Israel, we’d already be living in a world where the Islamic Republic has nukes.

Point 3: 2018 - Netanyahu reveals the secret “nuclear archive” Mossad stole straight out of a Tehran warehouse, proving Iran lied and never stopped its weapons program.

Operation Stealing the Reality

During the night of January 31, 2018, Mossad conducted a daring raid on a secret warehouse in Tehran’s Shorabad district in southern Tehran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later publicly revealed.

The Mossad Operation

Two dozen Mossad agents broke into an unremarkable industrial warehouse.

The agents spent over 6 hours cutting open 32 safes using high-temperature torches.

The team removed half a ton of material: 55,000 pages of documents and 183 CDs containing another 55,000 files (photos, videos, blueprints, spreadsheets, and presentations).

The agents escaped undetected before the morning shift arrived at the warehouse, and the entire trove was smuggled out of Iran the same night with decoy trucks used as distractions.

The warehouse had been used since 2016–2017 to store Iran’s most sensitive nuclear files, keeping them hidden from international inspectors.

Brilliant spy work. Israel had pulled off the most audacious intelligence heist in history — a “smash-and-grab” deep inside Iranian territory without being detected and no shots fired.

Netanyahu’s Dramatic Revelation (April 30, 2018)

Netanyahu held a televised presentation in English from Tel Aviv. He dramatically pulled back a curtain to show shelves of binders and CDs, declaring:

“Iran lied. Big time.”

The Smoking Guns:

The documents proved Iran had a secret, well-organized nuclear weapons program called AMAD Project (1999–2003), to design and build nuclear warheads deliverable by ballistic missiles.

Iran was well on its way to produce at least five 10-kiloton warheads.

After the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, Iran issued a “halt order” for the structured weapons program, but it preserved the entire archive (knowledge, designs, photos, and materials) in this hidden location.

Iran continued its nuclear weapons development programs after 2003 under different civilian or dual-use guises.

Most importantly, Iran had systematically lied to the IAEA and the world when it claimed its nuclear program was entirely peaceful and that it had never pursued weapons.

Netanyahu argued that the 2015 JCPOA (the nuclear deal negotiated under Obama) was “based on lies” because it was based solely upon Iran being honest about its past claims, current activities, and future aspirations. Lies, lies, and more lies, and Hussein was eager to buy the whole boatload of canards. Allahu not so akbar.

Bibi said that the material had been shared with the U.S. (which vouched for its authenticity) and would be shared with the IAEA and other countries.

The Archive Tears the Dark Veil From Bottom to Top

Strong confirmation of what was already known: Iran had a sophisticated, coordinated nuclear weapons effort (AMAD Project) which had made more progress than previously detailed publicly. That progress included warhead design, high-explosive testing, neutron initiators, and plans for underground testing.

The documents provided an unprecedented level of internal detail — organizational charts, specific goals, foreign assistance, and technical blueprints.

Smoking gun proof of an active, full-scale weapons program existed before the JCPOA was signed in 2015, and continued in contradiction of the terms of that bogus “agreement.” An agreement is only valid if both parties sign on and abide by the terms. Iran had no intention of keeping up its end, and kept right on going down the road to nuclear Armageddon.

S ecret archive and the fact that Iran hid it for years proved the ongoing deception and Iranian regime’s rabid long-term obsession to succeed with its nuclear weapons development program. The ultimate goal being the elimination of the Little and Great Satans (Israel & U.S.) and ushering in the Mahdi (12th Imam) and end of the world.

Corroboration: U.S. intelligence and independent analysts (including from the Institute for Science and International Security) largely assessed the documents as authentic.

Reactions

Iran : Dismissed the entire story as “laughably absurd” and fabricated. They claimed that no such warehouse existed and that the documents were fake. Iran maintained its program was always peaceful, and continued on with its nuclear weapons development program in the name of peace on earth.

Trump administration : Strongly endorsed the revelation. President Trump cited it as a key reason for withdrawing the U.S. from the JCPOA on May 8, 2018, calling the deal “defective at its core.”

IAEA : Confirmed it received the materials and investigated. It found no indication of nuclear explosive device activities after 2009, but pursued questions about possible undeclared sites and activities linked to the archive. The documents helped the IAEA press Iran on unresolved issues.

Europe and JCPOA supporters : Generally said the archive did not prove current violations of the 2015 deal and did not change their view that Iran was complying with its terms at the time.

Critics of the JCPOA (including Israel and Gulf states): Viewed it as definitive proof that Iran could not be trusted and that the JCPOA falsely legitimized a regime that hid its weapons ambitions, and would continue to do so until using the weapons.

Broader Context of The Operation

This operation fit into the ongoing “shadow war” between Israel and Iran (alongside Stuxnet, assassinations of scientists like Fakhrizadeh, and other sabotage). Netanyahu’s goal was to undermine Hussein’s trojan horse JCPOA and push for a needed harder line against Iran.

The archive did not stop Iran’s nuclear advances. After the U.S. withdrawal from JCPOA, and reimposed sanctions, Iran gradually breached JCPOA limits, enriched uranium to near-weapons levels, and reduced its “breakout time.”

In short, the 2018 raid and revelation provided the most detailed evidence to that point of Iran’s past nuclear weapons development and systematic deception. However, Barack Hussein Obama continues to be Iran’s BFF to this day.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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